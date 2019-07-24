Desilting of tank taken up under Jal Sakthi Abhiyan

Thoothukudi

Desilting of a tank was taken up at Kulasekarapattinam on Wednesday under the Jal Sakthi Abhiyan and 'Oorukku 100 kai' scheme of the district administration on Wednesday. Further, 2,000 saplings were planted by school and college students.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri, who inaugurated the project, said that four firkas had been chosen in the district with low groundwater levels under the Jal Sakthi Abhiyan based on data from the Central Groundwater Board.

Various steps such as desilting, setting up of rainwater harvesting structures in government buildings, schools, colleges, and large private organisations, planting of saplings, recycling of waste water for agricultural use and enforcing ban on plastic products would be taken up at 44 village panchayats in the four firkas.

Two thousand saplings were planted in a forest area at Semmarikulam with the help of college and school students.

Further, the Collector said that normal rainfall was expected in the month of October during the northeast monsoon. The desilting work would be completed before September before of the monsoon. "The initiatives would help augment water resources for the people and livestock," he said.

DRDA Project Director S.S. Thanapathi, Tiruchendur RDO Dhanapriya, Tahsildar Thillai Pandi and other officials were present.