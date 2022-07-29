Desilting of tank channels begins

TIRUNELVELI

The district administration, under its ‘Nellai Neervalam’ programme, which has been launched to revive water bodies and channels associated with water bodies for storing rainwater to avoid flooding, has started desilting the channels of Thiruppanikarisalkulam as the surplus water from this water body flooded Tirunelveli last year.

Since the channels taking surplus water of Thiruppanikarisalkulam, a rain-fed tank feeding water for 168 hectares of land west of Tirunelveli, have not been desilted for decades, around 2,000 cusecs of water discharged from this water body entered Tirunelveli town last year. Consequently, a few thousand houses in this area were marooned.

If the channels of 94.20 square kilometer-Thiruppanikarisalkulam is desilted, the surplus water would be taken to Nedunkulam, Panaikulam, Megamudaiyarkulam, Pambankulam and Manjanaththikulam, which would effectively avert flooding of Tirunelveli during monsoon.

“We’re desilting the neglected two channels arising from Thiruppanikarisalkulam to take surplus water to Nedunkulam and Pambankulam. Moreover, the surplus water can be used judiciously for increasing crop production,” said Mr. Vishnu, who inaugurated the work on Friday.

Since both the channels have been completely filled up with sand and debris on which thorny bushes have grown abundantly, this exercise, which is being executed with contribution from the public and the private firms, is quite tough.

“We’ll continue to identify the hitherto neglected water bodies within the corporation limits and in the areas bordering the city limits and desilt them along with associated channels so as to avert flooding within the city,” Mr. Vishnu said.

He said that two ponds within the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University campus would be desilted so that it would become a potential water source for the spotted deer coming to MSU campus from Gangaikondan Deer Park in search of food and water.