Desilting of sewage and stormwater drainage channels gets under way in Thoothukudi

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurates mass cleaning work at Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Collector K. Senthil Raj has initiated a massive exercise to avert flooding of the town during the ensuing northeast monsoon as the coastal town had experienced flooding since 2018.

As Thoothukudi is always prone to floods during the season, the district administration has started clearing all sewage channels in the town.

According to Dr. Senthil Raj, all departments will be involved in desilting of sewage and stormwater channels and clearing of bushes in vacant lands as well. The Departments of Revenue, Local bodies, Public Works and Highways, which had chalked out a plan, will execute it to avert flooding during heavy downpour.

“We can focus on two things by clearing the channels and bushes. Firstly, we can avoid stagnation of water in residential areas. Secondly, we can conserve more water through ‘Catch the rain’ concept. This time. through successful planning, we can minimise the usual negative impact of northeast monsoon in our district,” the Collector says.

The plan is to categorise all the channels into highly vulnerable, vulnerable and normal channels and work out desilting and clearing the channels in six days from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday (September 27), the left out channels will be cleared.

The officials will then focus on draining the rainwater into the channels to be taken to the sea.

“We solicit the participation of non-governmental organisations, community-level organisations, NCC / NSS / Home Guards and philanthropists in this noble task that would save the people from flooding during monsoon. I request the public too to contribute for desilting of channels and clearing of bushes.” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan was present.


Comments
