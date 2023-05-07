Desilting of Korampallam tank gets underway in Thoothukudi

May 07, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

There is good news for farmers in Korampallam and surrounding pockets in Thoothukudi district.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Sunday inaugurated the desilting work of Korampallam tank, a long-pending demand of farmers.

Ms. Kanimozhi said that ₹12 crore had been earmarked for the project. The desilting of the tank would benefit not only the farmers , but also enhance the water table in the pocket. Due to lack of desilting for many years, the capacity of the tank had shrunk from 228 mcft to 213 mcft.

Now, with the desilting work in place, water conservation in the tank would be more and apart from Korampallam village, Athimarapatti, Kaalangarai, Mullakadu and Muthiahpuram would also benefit, she added..

Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, MLA M.C. Shanmugiah, Mayor Jagan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, PWD WRO officials. including executive engineer S. Mariappan, were present.

The officials said that about 4.27 lakh cubic metres of sand would be lifted from the tank. It had been proposed to establish an eco park in the nearby locality. Farmers would be given permission to lift the alluvial soil from the tank to an extent and the remaining would be used to raise the ground level for the eco-park.

Farmers who were present at the launch of the desilting works expressed happiness and thanked the MP and other officials for finally implementing their demand.

House site pattas given

Later, Ms. Kanimozhi gave away house site pattas to 900 people, including 60 differently abled persons, at a function held at Punnakayal near Tiruchendur. She said the officials had estimated their value at ₹1,313 crore and underlined that the DMK government led by M.K. Stalin had kept its promises including many that had been pending for a long time.

The villagers thanked the MP for the gesture and said that handing over the pattas at their doorstep was a pride and unanimously lauded the officials.