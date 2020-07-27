Desilting of Kannadiyan Channel gets under way in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

27 July 2020 19:18 IST

Farmers are happy that the Kannadiyan Channel, one of the seven major watercourses under the Tamirabharani irrigation system in Tirunelveli district, is being thoroughly desilted for 22 km to benefit 5,601 acres of land.

Interestingly, the major project, which should have been completed by the Public Works Department before release of water from reservoirs for kar season paddy cultivation, is being executed by the district administration with the help of Anna University and Nam Tamirabharani movement.

After successfully carrying out desilting of Maanur Channel, Pallamadai Channel, Chittar watercourse and over a hundred tanks — all with public contribution over the past two years — they have joined hands once again to give a new look to Kannadiyan Channel extending from Chinna Sankarankovil to Gopalasamudram near here.

While the district administration, besides granting permission for the work, has found sponsors for equipment, Anna University is sharing its technical expertise. The Nam Tamirabarani movement comprising mostly retired government employees also identifies sponsors.

Five earthmovers were pressed into service when work began at Vellankuzhi on Friday last and the exercise is continuing rapidly to complete it up to Mela Seval before July 30.

“We expect water to be released in the channel during this week and, hence, we are working overtime to complete the work within the next 48 hours or so,” says G. Sakthinathan, professor, Anna University, Chennai.

Since he hails from Tirunelveli and has successfully completed earlier projects he and his team have taken an active part in this project.

Members of public have profusely thanked Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, who managed to mobilise sponsors for earthmovers for the desilting estimated at ₹5 lakh. Since five earthmovers have been involved in the work, the desilting operation starts at 7 a.m. The silt, water weeds, waste and thousands of empty liquor bottles are removed in tractors.

Agriculturists having their farms between Vellankuzhi and Mela Seval eagerly await release of water in the channel to start kar paddy cultivation with new vigour.