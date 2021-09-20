Desilting of drainage channels taken up

A drainage channel being cleaned on Gopalasamuthiram East Bank Road in Dindigul on Monday.

20 September 2021 22:10 IST

Dindigul

Collector, S. Visakan, flagged off the work to desilt storm water drainage channels in Dindigul city on Monday.

The works were being taken up as a precautionary measure ahead of North East monsoon,

Advertising

Advertising

The State Government has ordered to clear all blocks in the drainage channels between September 20 and 25.

A total of 117-km-long channels, including 10 big channels, 19 medium-size channels and small channels in 252 streets, would be desilted. The Corporation has divided the city into six zones. Eight earth moves, two tipper lorries, 16 tractors and two jet rodders would be put to use along with 400 workers to clean the channels.

Corporation Commissioner, Sivasubramani, Corporation Engineer, Balachander, City Health Officer, Indira, and other officers were present.

Chinnamanur

Similar exercise began in Chinnamanur municipality which was inspected by Collector K.V. Muralidharan and Cumbum MLA N. Ramakrishnan.

A total of 12.324-km-long drainage channels in wards 1 to 27 would be desilted. Several heavy machineries, 70 workers would be engaged in the work.

Squatters on the channels should be alerted about the desilting work one day in advance so that the encroachments could be simultaneously taken up.

The officials have been asked to ensure that drinking water pipelines and drainage pipelines are properly fixed and potholes on roads set right ahead of themonsoon.

Project Director, DRDA, R. Dhandapani, Chinnamanur municipal Commissioner, Shymala, were present.