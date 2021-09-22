Madurai

Desilting of drainage channels in Aruppukottai begins

Aruppukottai

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Wednesday inaugurated mass desilting of all drainage channels in Aruppukottai town and other local bodies in and around the municipal area.

The Minister said the exercise that was being carried out till September 29 in all the local bodies in the district would ensure removal of all blockages in stormwater drainage and irrigation channels ahead of the monsoon.

It would help in free flow of rainwater and prevent flooding of low-lying areas.

Officials would clear the debris and desilt Kammavar stormwater drainage (one km long), surplus channel of Seval tank (3 km), drainage of Nehru ground (1 km), storm water drainage in Netaji Street and Pattabiraman Temple Street (each 1.5 km), surplus channel of Sengottai oorani and Mettangarai drainage channel (1 km).

Machinery like earthmovers and jet-rodding machines and 60 workers would be engaged in the work.


