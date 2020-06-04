Desilting of channels of Chathram Puthukkulam tank starts

TIRUNELVELI

04 June 2020 23:24 IST

Desilting of the inlet and outlet channels of Chathram Puthukkulam tank in Ramaiyanpatti near here under the kudimaramathu scheme began on Tuesday.

The work, to be executed on an outlay of ₹25 lakh, will be completed within 60 days.

According to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, the district has been sanctioned ₹16.76 crore to execute 46 works under the scheme thsi year. Of this, 33 works will be implemented in the Tamirabharani basin, while Chittar basin will get 12. The remaining one will be executed in Gothaiyar basin.

All works are being executed with the association of farmers in the areas to ensure transparency and effeciancy so that the purpose behind the scheme can be be achieved.

“Since the farmers’ associations are involved in the kudimaramathu works, they easily spot the problems they face in irrigating their crops and we can address these issues effectively,” Ms. Shilpa.

All desilted water bodies under the scheme last year, which ensured effective irrigation of standing crops, are still holding water even during the summer.

The desilting of Chathram Puthukkulam at Ramaiyanpatti will be completed within two months.

“Under this work, the channel carrying water to the irrigation tank and also outlet channel will be desilted for about 2 km,” the Collector said.

Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V. M. Rajalakshmi, chairman of Tirunelveli District Central Cooperative Bank N. Ganesa Raja and others participated.