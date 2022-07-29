Desilt Palayam Channel: farmers

Farmers raising an issue at farmers grievance day meeting held in Tirunelveli on Friday.

July 29, 2022 18:02 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Farming operations in the ranches in the tail-end regions of the Palayam Channel of the Tamirabharani irrigation system are gradually getting wiped out as the channel was not desilited properly for the past several years, agriculturists said during the farmers’ monthly grievance meet held here on Friday.

Raising the issue in the meeting, farmer Natarajan, who highlighted the pathetic condition of Palayam Channel, said the channel, which was saving farming operations in the urban area of Palayamkottai all these years, had been in neglected state for the past several years. Even after several tonnes of debris had been dumped by the individuals to further smother the already chocked channel, no step had been taken by the Public Works Department to completely desilt the channel.

Consequently, farming operations in the tail-end areas like Kottur, Vellakovil, Raja Kudiyiruppu and the adjoining areas were being gradually wiped-out even though water was being released from Papanasam Dam for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation. Seizing this opportunity, the realtors were targeting these uncultivated lands for converting them into housing plots, Mr. Natarajan said.

Collector V. Vishnu, who was chairing the meeting, assured that immediate steps would be taken to desilt the Palayam Channel completely so as to take the water up to tail-end areas.

He said that joint inspection teams with officials from the Departments of Agriculture, Forest and Revenue would be formed to inspect the lands where crops were damaged by the invading wild animals and due compensation to the affected farmers would be given soon.

When the farmers urged the Collector to construct bathing ghats at the safer points of Tamirabharani watercourse to avert drowning, Mr. Vishnu said due action would be taken in this connection. “Moreover, we’ll also inspect the areas where we can construct new check-dams across the Tamirabharani,” he said.

While addressing the farmers, Mr. Vishnu said chemical fertilizers in sufficient quantity had been stocked in all primary agriculture cooperative societies and the private fertilizer dealers as farming operations for the ‘kar’ paddy season had been commenced.

He also informed that 5,933 ‘farm families’ of the district had been given 3 coconut saplings and ‘Vamban 8’ black gram seeds (5 Kg per hectare) under the Integrated Farm Development Scheme besides sinking deep borewells at 5 places for ensuring water for irrigation in as many arid land clusters.

State vice-president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam P. Perumbadaiyar said the farmers were encountering acute shortage of urea at a time when they were busy preparing their fields for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation following reasonably good rainfall in the district, especially in the catchment areas of the dams. While it was not available in the primary agriculture cooperative societies, the private fertilizer dealers were selling the chemical nutrient for a premium. Hence, the Collector should take steps for ensuring uninterrupted and adequate supply of urea to the farmers.

He also said the management of Kodumudiyar and Vadakku Pachchaiyar dams, which are situated in Kalakkad union near Nanguneri had been under the control of Chittar Sub-Division which is situated in Tenkasi district.

“We’ve to go all the way to Tenkasi for submitting the petition or getting the repairs done in the irrigation systems under these to reservoirs. Hence, the District Collector should tell the Tamil Nadu Government’s Water Resources Department to annex the management of Kodumudiyar and Vadakku Pachchaiyar dams with Tamirabharani Division,” Mr. Perumbadaiyar said.

Mr. Vishnu said the government was considering the possibility of creating a ‘central command’ in Tirunelveli for administering the reservoirs and other water bodies of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.