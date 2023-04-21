April 21, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Farmers have appealed to the district administration, particularly the Public Works Department officials, to take sincere efforts to desilt all irrigation channels before May-end so that the these canals will be ready to carry water for ‘kar’ paddy season if the catchment areas experience good rainfall during the ensuing southwest monsoon.

Raising this issue at the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held at Palayamkottai on Friday, the farmers said the southwest monsoon would start in the first week of June and hence water from the dams would usually be released during this time for the ‘kar’ paddy cultivation. So, the PWD officials should take immediate and sincere efforts for desilting all irrigation channels before May-end so that the tail-end areas would also get water for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation if water was released from the dams.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan assured the farmers that due steps would be taken in advance to fulfill the farmers’ demand.

Farmer P. Perumbadaiyar objected to the registration of caste name while buying subsidised chemical fertilizers through point of sale.

The Collector replied that it was a policy decision taken by the Union Government for statistical purpose and hence the district administration had nothing do with this practice.

When the PWD officials replied to most of the questions on desilting of tanks, repairing of broken shutters etc. by saying that they did not have funds for these works, a visibly upset Collector urged them to be positive. He asked them to try and get funds for executing the works relating to irrigation.

Farmers from Radhapuram region appealed to the Collector to visit their region where farming operations, particularly floriculture had been almost wiped out due to stone quarrying. They also urged Dr. Karthikeyan to ensure the release of water to Poochikulam from Radhapuram Channel.

Dr. Karthikeyan said 25,601 tonnes of paddy had been procured through the 62 direct paddy procurement centres in the district and ₹47.40 crore had been remitted in the accounts of the farmers concerned. Since the farmers were seeking permission for taking silt from the dry waterbodies, they were being allowed to take this fertile soil from 844 irrigation tanks, which were bone dry now.

After the northeast monsoon let down the district, black gram had been cultivated on 1,200 hectares and the farmers could get increased yield by sprinkling 2% Di-Ammonium-Phosphate solution during flowering stage, he said.

“Since the ‘Year of Millets’ is being observed, the farmers should make use of the subsidies being given for growing millets and Tirunelveli district has been allotted ₹3.60 crore to encourage millet cultivation,” the Collector informed.

District Revenue Officer (Disciplinary Proceedings) Suganya and Joint Director of Agrriculture Murugandnam were present.