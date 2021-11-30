Virudhunagar

Northeast monsoon Monitoring Officer for Virudhunagar district C. Kamaraj has instructed the Public Works Department and local bodies officials to desilt channels and storm water drainages on a war-footing to prevent water logging.

After reviewing the precautionary measures being taken in view of the monsoon, Mr. Kamaraj said that the district has recorded 462 mm of rainfall till date as against 419 mm of normal rainfall expected during the northeast monsoon in the months of October, November and December.

“The rain has been sporadic and not with high intensity except for that reported yesterday (Monday),” he said. The district had recorded an average of 43.05 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Except for water-logging in some areas and partial damage of over 100 huts, not much damage had been reported in the district, he added. The district administration has been asked to immediately disburse the relief materials to those who had lost their huts.

He has instructed the officials for daily assessment and reporting of damages caused to agricultural and horticulture crops.

Mr. Kamaraj, who is Director, Department of Backward Classes Welfare, found julia flora grown on one side of the Irukkangudi dam and asked the PWD officials to immediately remove the wild growth.

When an official pointed out about an encroachment in the waterway obstructing free flow of rain water, Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy asked them to evict the encroachment.

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, M. Birathiviraj, were among those who took part in the meeting.

Rainfall: Kovilankulam recorded 72.4 mm of rainfall followed by Sivakasi 65, Watrap 59, Virudhunagar 53, Srivilliputtur 49, Tiruchuli 39, Sattur 38, Aruppukottai and Rajapalayam 32 mm each, Pilavakkal 31, Vembakottai 25.4, Kariyapatti 18.8.