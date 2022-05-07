Deserving people benefited from government schemes: Collector

Tenkasi Collector Gopala Sundarraj on Saturday said the needy and deserving people had benefited from the government’s welfare programmess.

Releasing a souvenir marking one year completion of the DMK in power, the government listed out various programmes implemented for the development and uplift of economically weaker sections in society and others.

The first copy was received by District Revenue Officer Jainulabudheen.

Speaking to reporters, the Collector said 1,823 farmers received power connections to carry out farm activities under the scheme ‘one lakh electricity connection in Tamil Nadu’ in the last one year in Tenkasi district at a cost of ₹12.99 crore.

The series of measures taken by the district administration helped revive from the pandemic. With the support of various stakeholders, 9,45,823 people got the first dose of vaccine and another 8,02,408 people the second dose till date. As many as 11,033 people were treated for COVID-19 in the district, he said t a query.

As for as self-help-groups were concerned, the district got ₹475.35 crore for disbursal to 10,115 of them. Under the School Education department’s Illam Thedi Kalvi, a total of 41,980 students benefited. under the scheme.

The district administration, in a bid to spread communal harmony, awarded ₹10 lakh each to Peria Pillai Valasai and Athipatti village panchayats, Mr Gopala Sundarraj said and hoped others would follow them in the coming years.

Senior officers from multiple departments participated in the function held at the Collectorate.