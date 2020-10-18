Desecration of cemetery leads to road blockade

40 graves damaged and miscreants had used crowbars to dismantle the structures

Large number of people from a church here resorted to a road blockade stir on Sunday.

The complaint was that some miscreants had damaged the cemetery situated on the Thatchanallur-Manumurtheeswaram Road, which belonged to the CSI Church.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that some miscreants had gained entry into the cemetery on Saturday night and damaged the cemetery and the compound wall. Out of the two entries, one was closed.

People suspect that the handiwork could be of some mischief mongers wanting to create unrest between two communities, a police officer said.

As the news spread about the damage to the cemetery in the early morning, people assembled near the CSI Church and shouted slogans and demanded arrest of the culprits.

The agitators said that at least 40 graves had been damaged and the miscreants had used crowbars to dismantle the structures there. Though the police assured to get the case solved, the people resorted to a road blockade on the Tirunelveli-Madurai stretch.

As a sequel, the police had to divert vehicles on the bypass for about an hour. Large posse of personnel were also deployed to ensure that there were no untoward incidents.

The Thatchanallur police have registered a case and ACP Satish Kumar said that special teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

Following an assurance, the agitators dispersed from the spot.