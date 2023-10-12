ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Tahsildar arrested while receiving bribe of ₹25,000

October 12, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a Deputy Tahsildar while she was receiving a bribe of ₹25,000 on Thursday.

DVAC sources said a realtor from Nagercoil submitted a petition to Rukmani, Deputy Tahsildar (Headquarters) of Kalkulam Taluk of Kanniyakumari district for converting the type of his land from wetland to arid land as no farming was done there. Rukmani had demanded ₹25,000 for issuing the order. The realtor lodged a complaint with the DVAC.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hector Dharmaraj and his team trapped Rukmani in her office when she was receiving the bribe from the complainant on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US