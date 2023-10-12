HamberMenu
Deputy Tahsildar arrested while receiving bribe of ₹25,000

October 12, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a Deputy Tahsildar while she was receiving a bribe of ₹25,000 on Thursday.

DVAC sources said a realtor from Nagercoil submitted a petition to Rukmani, Deputy Tahsildar (Headquarters) of Kalkulam Taluk of Kanniyakumari district for converting the type of his land from wetland to arid land as no farming was done there. Rukmani had demanded ₹25,000 for issuing the order. The realtor lodged a complaint with the DVAC.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hector Dharmaraj and his team trapped Rukmani in her office when she was receiving the bribe from the complainant on Thursday.

Further investigations are on.

