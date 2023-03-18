HamberMenu
Deputy Mayor writes to Commissioner over his name repeatedly being left out in official plaques

March 18, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Upset over his name left out in two stone plaques installed in Madurai, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan has written to the Madurai Corporation Commissioner seeking inclusion of his name.

In his letter, Mr. Nagarajan had mentioned that his name was not added in the official plaques installed on August 15 last in the Zone V Corporation Office as well as the one installed on March 17 in the anganwadi centre in ward 29 in Zone IV.

“Despite having raised the issue several times to the Commissioner when my name was first left out, no concrete action was taken to replace it except words of assurance. It has occurred yet again,” he told The Hindu.

“It seems like a planned administrational hiccup where a few Corporation officials are acting against me, thereby preventing my name from being added,” he alleged.

Further, Mr. Nagarajan stated in his letter that if the plaques are not changed with his name added before March 21, he would stage a protest during the grievances redressal camp to be held in Zone V.

When contacted, Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that the issue is under active consideration and that he would launch an inquiry at the earliest.

