Deputy Mayor protests demanding inclusion of his name in official plaques installed across city

May 09, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MADURAI

Despite no heed paid to the several petitions made by Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan to re-install official plaques comprising his name in the city, he staged a sit-in protest on the premises of Corporation Zone V Office here on Tuesday.

The Deputy Mayor persisted and staged the protest for around an hour in front of the plaque on the office premises installed on August 15 last commemorating the 75th Independence Day. “In order not to cause inconvenience to the public as the weekly grievances redressal meeting that was organised, I protested after its completion,” he said.

Recalling the ‘unfair treatment,’ Mr. Nagarajan said the official plaque installed in the angwanwadi centre in Zone IV on March 17 as well as in the recently installed two plaques in Alwarpuram did not have his name either.

Speaking to the reporters, he said installing official plaques is a long-established practice. “When the plaques can contain the names of the Mayor, Corporation Commissioner and Zonal Chairperson, why cannot it also bear the name of the Deputy Mayor?,” he asked.

“It is not a sudden occurrence. It is evident that it is a well planned act of neglect. As a member of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a person who is ready to be on field to do service to the public, be it rain or shine with no time constraint, this demand is not to ask merely for an inclusion of a name. But to prevent what such actions were to keep repeating and it might possibly lead to in the future – where our names would be erased from records and thereby our identity,” charged Mr. Nagarajan.

“Despite having waited for over nine months since I petitioned the Corporation Commissioner to include my name in both the places, no action was taken,” he said.

“A few sources inside the Corporation have informed me that a couple of Corporation officials are preventing installation of the plaques which I had commissioned,” he said, adding that he demanded to bring out the ‘politics’ behind all this.

The Deputy Mayor called off his protest around 1 p.m. after he was contacted by Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth over the phone. “I have been assured that the plaques will be re-installed by tomorrow,” said Mr. Nagarajan.