Deputy Mayor, councillors meet Minister to complain against Tirunelveli Mayor

January 25, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

An ongoing tussle between the councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation and Mayor P.M. Saravanan took a twist on Wednesday as a good number of them met Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru in Tiruchi to formally submit their complaints against the Mayor.

The warring councilors, including Thatchanallur zone chairman Revathi, Appointments Committee chairperson Gokila Vaani and Tax Committee chairperson Sudha, were led by Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju during the meeting with the Minister. Since a few DMK office-bearers from Tirunelveli district, including S.V. Suresh and T. Dharman, also accompanied the councillors, the meeting assumes significance.

As a standoff between Mr. Saravanan and most of the ruling DMK councillors is going on for the past few months on indefinitely pending tenders, awarding of contracts for development works to be executed in the wards, appointment of personnel etc. almost all the Corporation council meetings are witnessing heated arguments between the Mayor and the councillors.

In the last meeting, DMK councilor of ward 12 and chairman of appointments committee Gokila Vaani said the appointments of four drivers had been made without her knowledge.

“Since these appointments have reportedly been made after these candidates had given bribe for getting the job, the Commissioner should refer this case to be probed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing,” Ms. Gokila said in the council meeting even as Mr. Saravanan was stoutly denying any wrongdoing.

Moreover, Ms. Revathi, Ms. Sudha and councilor Rasool Maideen aired their anger in the meeting saying that the tenders for awarding contracts for development works to be executed in the wards had been kept pending by the Mayor for reasons best known to him.

“The Minister immediately contacted the Corporation Commissioner over the phone and crosschecked with him the complaints we made against the Mayor. Since Mr. Nehru is in-charge of the Erode East by-election, we expect a comprehensive probe before February-end,” said one of the councillors who met Mr. Nehru.