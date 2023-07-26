Deputy Director General of NCC to visit Tirunelveli

July 26, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director General, National Cadet Corps Directorate (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar) will be here on a two-day visit from Thursday.

The visit aims to strengthen the bond among the NCC units in this region and foster interactions among the cadets. The Deputy Director General will visit Sadakathullah Appa College to explore opportunities for improving cooperation between the NCC and educational institutions, promoting a culture of discipline, leadership and patriotism among the youth. An interaction with NCC cadets is scheduled for Friday at the college.

The visit will also include a special inspection of NCC units at Tirunelveli. The Deputy Director General, accompanied by local authorities, will review the activities, training programmes, and infrastructure of the NCC units, and encourage the cadets and instructors.

Colonel Bobby Joseph, Commanding Officer, 5 Tamil Nadu Battalion NCC Tirunelveli, said the DDG’s visit reflects the NCC’s commitment to equipping the youth with the values of leadership, discipline and social responsibility. “We are excited to witness the remarkable work being done by our cadets and instructors and the NCC units and this will inspire us to further strengthen the NCC’s impact on the youth of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to a fruitful and impactful visit, aimed at fostering the spirit of nationalism, character building, and community service among the young cadets,” Mr. Bobby Joseph said.

