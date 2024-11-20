Deputy Commissioner of Police instructs auto drivers to follow traffic rules

Autorickshaw drivers waiting near M.G.R Bus Stand in Madurai were briefed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Vanitha about traffic rules and regulations to be followed while driving their vehicles.

As the police received complaints of reckless attitude of auto drivers while driving in important locations in the city, Ms. Vanitha said they could be fined heavily if they were caught on the spot by police personnel.

“To avoid such a situation, autos should carry only the permitted number of three passengers. If more passengers are carried, it poses a danger to both the passengers and other commuters,” she noted.

Traffic Inspector V. Suresh said about 40 autos were seized for not possessing Fitness Certificate (FC) and 100 other cases were booked for traffic violations and possessing invalid documents in Madurai city limits in the last two days.

Auto drivers requested the police officials to excuse them if they were found picking up or dropping passengers on some busy roads as their livelihood was depended on that.

Denying their request, the police said it would set a precedent for other vehicles too, and if other vehicles started practicing the same, it would create a mess on the roads.