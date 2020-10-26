Deputy CM releases water for irrigation from Sothuparai

2,865 acres of cultivable land to benefit from the water release

Releasing water for irrigation of single crop cultivation and drinking purposes from Sothuparai dam here on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said the State government was keen to improve the standard of living of farmers and protect their livelihood.

Following representation from farmers’ and water users’ associations, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami directed the release of water for the next 141 days from the reservoir, PWD officials said.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev presided over the function in which Cumbum MLA S.T.K. Jakkayan, Periakulam Sub-Collector D. Sneha, AC (Training) Thackeray Subam and PWD executive engineer Karthikeyan participated.

The officials said 2,865 acres of cultivable land would benefit from the water release for single crop irrigation, and habitations, including Thenkarai, Lakshmipuram and Tamaraikulam, would get potable water.

Thirty cusecs would be released from October 26 to December 15, 27 cusecs would be released daily between December 16 and January 15, 2021, and 25 cusecs from January 16 to March 15.

The Deputy CM, who interacted briefly with the farmers, appealed to them to use the water judiciously and reap high returns.

Palar-Porandalar dam

Following an appeal from farmers in Dindigul, the Chief Minister directed authorities to release water for irrigation from Palar-Poranthalar reservoir near Palani on Sunday.

Revenue Divisional Officer Asokan and PWD officials released the water from the dam.

The officials said that following widespread rain along the Western Ghats, the dam received copious water and the storage was likely to reach the maximum level.

Water would be released for irrigation for the next 130 days for the first single crop. Close to 850 acres would benefit from the water release, they added.