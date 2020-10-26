Deputy CM releases water for irrigation from Sothuparai dam

Theni

26 October 2020 15:53 IST

2,865 acres of cultivable land would benefit from the water release

Releasing water for irrigation for single crop cultivation and for drinking purposes from the Sothuparai dam here on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the State government was keen to improve the standards of living of the farmers and protect their livelihood.

Following representations from the farmers' and water users' associations, the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had directed the release of water for the next 141 days from the reservoir, PWD officials said.

District Collector M Pallavi Baldev presided over the function in which Cumbum MLA S T K Jakkayan, Periakulam Sub-Collector D Sneha, AC (Training) Thackeray Subam, PWD executive engineer Karthikeyan and among others participated.

The PWD officials said that 2,865 acres of cultivable land would benefit from the water release today for single crop irrigation and habitations including Thenkarai, Lakshmipuram and Tamaraikulam would get potable water.

From October 26 to December 15, 30 cusecs would be released, between December 16 and January 15, 2021, 27 cusecs would be released daily and from January 16, 2021 to March 15, 2021, they would release 25 cusecs.

The Deputy CM, who interacted briefly with the farmers' present on the occasion, appealed to them to use the water judiciously and reap high returns.