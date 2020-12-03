Deputy CM lauds Theni for effective COVID-19 management

Appreciating the district administration, the doctors and para-medical teams for their sustained efforts in containing COVID-19 over the last eight months, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said that the people would be safe in the hands of the officials and the State government when Cyclone Burevi crosses the southern districts in the early hours of Friday.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the district and also to take stock of the arrangements made ahead of Cyclone Burevi.

District Collector M. Pallavi Baldev explained the measures taken in view of the Cyclone Burevi during the meeting. As many as 43 locations have been identified as vulnerable to floods. Hence, arrangements have been made to safely evacuate the residents in these pockets to relief centres.

Monitoring Officer A. Karthik, MLA S. T. K. Jakkayan and senior officials participated in the meeting.

Several teams of officials from multi departments have been closely monitoring the weather forecast. The public, who may require any assistance, can call 1077 or 04546-261093, the Collector said and added that out of 135 tanks in the district, 29 were reported full. The surplus water was being let out in the rivers under the supervision of the PWD engineers.

The highway officials in coordination with the forest and police were on high alert and monitoring the ghat sections in Cumbum Mettu and Bodi Mettu areas. Since there was continuous rainfall, the officials have been instructed to be ready to act on any eventualities such as landslides.

New buildings inspected

The Deputy Chief Minister inspected the construction of a new building at ₹89 crore for the government law college at Thappakundu, Amma Thirumana Mandapam at Buthenthrapuram at ₹12 crore and animal husbandry college and research centre at Thadiseri at ₹82 crore. The officials said that the works were progressing as per schedule.