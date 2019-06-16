Deputy CM inaugurates automatic fuse off call centre in Theni

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam inaugurated a computerised automatic fuse off call centre at the Superintending Engineer’s office of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation in Theni on Saturday.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev presided over the event. Goldwin Williams, Chief Engineer, TANGEDCO, Madurai Region, said power breakdowns and voltage fluctuation in Theni district had come down from 20% to 10% after installation of additional distribution transformers and strengthening of electric lines under an integrated scheme. Theni district was also strong in wind power production with over 585 windmills, of which 464 were working to their full capacity.

The round-the-clock fuse off call centre, established at a cost of ₹25.52 lakh, was the second such facility in Madurai region. “In 2005, such a centre was opened for the Madurai metro area. We get about 200 to 450 calls every day in the Madurai centre. The Theni facility will be useful for the 4,89,585 consumers across the district,” Mr. Williams said.

Through this centre, the TANGEDCO hoped to attend to complaints from the town area in three hours, and complaints from the surrounding locations in nine hours.

Theni district consumers can call toll-free number 1912 or 04546-19192 or 04546-250031 for airing their complaints.

At the event, the Deputy CM, briefed the press regarding the prevailing water shortage across the State. Measures were being taken on a war-footing to find a solution to water shortage. “Even before the commencement of summer, we studied the vulnerable districts and funds allotted to drought-prone districts,” he said.

Andipatti MLA A. Maharajan, Periyakulam MLA S. Saravanakumar and Cumbum MLA S.T.K.Jakkaiyan took part in the event.