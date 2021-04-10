Deputy CM bereaved

Theni

10 April 2021 20:33 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and a few of his cabinet colleagues conveyed their condolences to the family members of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam here on Saturday.

On April 7, Valliammal (84), mother-in-law of Mr Panneerselvam passed away at her residence in Uthamapalayam in the district.

The CM and a few other ministers including S. P. Velumani, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, V. M. Rajalakshmi, Sellur K. Raju, MLAs, MPs and among others expressed their condolences.

Later, Mr Palaniswami left for Salem by road.