Madurai

Deputy CM bereaved

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and a few of his cabinet colleagues conveyed their condolences to the family members of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam here on Saturday.

On April 7, Valliammal (84), mother-in-law of Mr Panneerselvam passed away at her residence in Uthamapalayam in the district.

The CM and a few other ministers including S. P. Velumani, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, V. M. Rajalakshmi, Sellur K. Raju, MLAs, MPs and among others expressed their condolences.

Later, Mr Palaniswami left for Salem by road.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2021 8:34:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/deputy-cm-bereaved/article34290775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY