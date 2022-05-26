Deputy BDO demoted as Junior Assistant

THOOTHUKUDI

A Deputy Block Development Officer, who sexually harassed a woman colleague, has been demoted as Junior Assistant.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, who on Thursday demoted P. Narayanan, Deputy Block Development Officer, Vilaathikulam panchayat union, for sexually harassing a woman colleague when he was working as the Deputy BDO of Tiruchendur union, slapped a fine of ₹ 10,000 to be deducted from his salary to be given to the victim.

When sexual harassment charges were leveled against Narayanan by a woman colleague even as he was working as the Deputy BDO of Tiruchendur, a formal inquiry was ordered. Since the inquiry proved the charges against Narayanan, Dr. Senthil Raj awarded two demotions to take him to the rank of Junior Assistant.

The Collector lauded the courage of the victim, who came out openly against the harasser, to whom she was reporting.