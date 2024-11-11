 />
Dept. of Posts holds bike rally, letter writing competitions

Published - November 11, 2024 08:36 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts is organising a bike rally to celebrate its rich heritage and exhorting participation at the national-level ‘Dhai Akhar’, a letter writing competition.

The rally, which began in Bengaluru, will travel through the postal circles of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The rally will pass through Puducherry, Rameswaram, Kanniyakumari, Munnar and Mysuru. A team comprising the Director (Marketing) of Postal Services and 13 women motorcycle riders are participating in the event.

The ongoing national-level letter writing competition, themed ‘The Joy of Writing: Importance of Letters in a Digital Age’, will conclude on December 14. Participants are invited to submit their handwritten letters — 500 words for Inland letters and 1,000 words for envelopes — in Tamil, English or Hindi. The letters should be addressed to ‘The Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai 600002’, with the writer’s name, address and age as of January 1, 2024.

The the first three State-level winners will receive ₹25,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000, respectively. The national-level winners of the top three positions will get ₹50,000, ₹25,000 and ₹10,000, respectively.

The bike rally will reach Kanniyakumari on Wednesday afternoon. The team will have an interactive session with students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Matriculation School in Kanniyakumari, who are participating in ‘Dhai Akhar’. Interactions with senior citizens are also planned. The day will end with a discussion with the department employees at Triveni Sangamam.

