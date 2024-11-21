Depressed over fatal accident, TNSTC bus driver ends life in Virudhunagar district

Gone into a depression after causing a fatal road accident a week ago, a driver of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus from Srivilliputtur taluk has ended his life.

The police said that B. Balakrishnan, 52, of Kontharayankulam was involved in a road accident in Kadayanallur police station limits on November 15.

Petchimuthu of Chokkampatti in Kadayanallur, A grocery shopowner, was returning to his shop after buying goods on a two-wheeler on November 15 when the bus was crossing him, and hit him. Petchimuthu came under under the rear wheel of the bus and was crushed to death.

Kadayanallur police in Tenkasi district had booked a case against Balakrishnan.

The police said that the driver became depressed and took the extreme step a couple of days ago. He was immediately rushed to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital where he died on Wednesday.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050) and Speak2Us mental health helpline 93754-93754).

