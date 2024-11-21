 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Depressed over fatal accident, TNSTC bus driver ends life in Virudhunagar district

The 52-year-old driver became depressed when the bus driven by him ran over a two-wheeler rider about on November 15 in Tenkasi district and police had booked a case against him

Published - November 21, 2024 05:31 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Gone into a depression after causing a fatal road accident a week ago, a driver of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus from Srivilliputtur taluk has ended his life.

The police said that B. Balakrishnan, 52, of Kontharayankulam was involved in a road accident in Kadayanallur police station limits on November 15.

Petchimuthu of Chokkampatti in Kadayanallur, A grocery shopowner, was returning to his shop after buying goods on a two-wheeler on November 15 when the bus was crossing him, and hit him. Petchimuthu came under under the rear wheel of the bus and was crushed to death.

Kadayanallur police in Tenkasi district had booked a case against Balakrishnan.

The police said that the driver became depressed and took the extreme step a couple of days ago. He was immediately rushed to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital where he died on Wednesday.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050) and Speak2Us mental health helpline 93754-93754).

Published - November 21, 2024 05:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Dindigul / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.