August 25, 2023

The Corporation has announced a mega plan to collect deposit for the drinking water to be distributed through the Mullaperiyar and Cauvery integrated drinking water project to the city residents and has also proposed to hike the monthly tax on water at the council meeting held on Friday.

While the DMK Councillors approved the resolution, AIADMK Councillor and leader in the council Solai Raja objected to the resolution.

In his address, Mr Raja said that after the DMK government assumed office, it had already hiked the property tax, which itself was a big burden on the common man.

Now, without even calling for a discussion with the Councillors, it was unfair on the part of the administration to announce the tax structure and deposits for the drinking water distribution. “The Mayor should remove the resolution from the agenda. Call for a meeting of all party and discuss this,” he said.

He clarified that the AIADMK was not interested in doing politics nor wanted to gain cheap mileage in such public interest issues. “The Corporation cannot fix the deposits/taxes based on one segment of population in the society. There are thousands of salaried class and economically weaker sections, who may not be able to cough up such huge sums,” Mr Raja said.

Deposit/Tax structure

The Corporation officials said that 70% of the drinking water works were completed. Pipeline laying work on the main thoroughfares were underway. The government had earmarked ₹1,295.76 crore for the Mullaperiyar drinking water scheme, which would draw water from the Periyar river and bring it to the city for all the residents in the 100 wards.

Towards this, the Corporation has planned to float a tender soon for distribution which would cost ₹370.61 crore. While the Corporation has planned to borrow ₹92.65 crore from banks, it would get ₹240.90 crore as subsidy and the balance ₹37.61 crore would have to be raised by way of deposits from the user public.

Residents in the 28 added wards, who were not getting potable water at their doorsteps, would have to pay deposits for the connection. The deposit is as follows: 600 square feet: ₹5000, 601 sqft to 1200 sqft: ₹7500, 1201 sqft to 1800 sqft: ₹10,000 and Above 1800 sqft: ₹12,500. For commercial and industrial undertakings: ₹10000 to ₹25000.

The water tax payable every month is as follows: 600 square feet: ₹120, 601 to 1200 sqft: ₹150, 1201 to 1800 sqft: ₹180, Above 1800 sqft: ₹210. For commercial and industrial undertakings: ₹360 to ₹630 per month.

