Deport Sri Lankan couple to Switzerland: HC

Considering the threats faced by a Sri Lankan couple from political rivals in the island nation, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre and the Foreign Regional Registration Office, Chennai to pass appropriate orders to deport the couple to Switzerland.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the authorities to deport the couple and their children to Switzerland as per the Visa granted to the couple. The couple moved the court seeking a direction to the Indian authorities not to deport them to Sri Lanka.

In their petition, the couple said they were associated with the United National Party of Sri Lanka. The petitioners submitted that due to a dispute with members of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, they were advised to flee the Island nation, reach India and then go to Switzerland to seek refuge in the country.

The petitioners said they left Sri Lanka along with their two children by boat. They reached Dhanushkodi and later travelled to Delhi to visit the Embassy of Switzerland in India, New Delhi seeking a Visa and got it.

When the couple approached the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in New Delhi to receive an exit permit, they were referred to the office in Chennai where they were asked to get a clearance report from the police.

Following an inquiry, it was found that the couple had illegally entered India. They were arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate concerned and remanded in judicial custody. They were granted bail and detained at the Special camp in Tiruchi.

The children were entrusted in the custody of their relatives in India. The couple were then sentenced to four days of simple imprisonment. They served the sentence and also paid the fine of ₹500.

Under these circumstances, the couple said the Embassy of Switzerland extended their Visa. They said that if they were sent back to Sri Lanka, they would have to suffer at the hands of their political rivals.

The petitioners apprehended that they could be detained at the camp permanently or could be deported to Sri Lanka. The authorities should permit them to go to Switzerland, they said. Allowing their petition, the court directed the authorities to deport them to Switzerland.