Department of Posts awaits allotment of space in old bus stand

November 17, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Department of Posts, which was running a public-friendly post office in the old bus stand for nearly 50 years, is waiting for a positive response from the Corporation on getting a space for re-establishing the post office once the bus stand, now under construction, is opened.

When the old bus stand came into existence in 1970, a space for the post office was also provided in the bus terminus along with other commercial establishments, which became so handy for the public and the Department of Posts as it could receive and send the parcels and the posts to various parts of the district without much delay.

As the 50-year-old bus terminus was razed down to be built under the Smart City programme on an outlay of ₹52 crore, the old bus-stand post office was merged with Thoothukudi Melur post office. Even though more than 90% of the bus-stand has been completed, the Corporation is yet to give any assurance to Department of Posts on allotting space for re-establishing the post office there.

“We’ve written a few letters to the Corporation administration reminding them of allotting a space for setting up the bus-stand post office for the convenience of the public, but we have not received any reply from the urban civic body. So we’re not sure of getting any space in the newly-built bus-stand as of now,” sources in the Department of Posts said.

Corporation officials said allotment of space for shops and other commercial establishments would be taken-up only after the construction of the bus-stand was completed. “When the Corporation initiates the procedure for allotment of space for shops, we’ll consider the request from Department of Posts for allotting space for the post office also,” the officials said.