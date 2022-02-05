Department of Highways cracks the whip against overloaded lorries carrying granite

TIRUNELVELI

05 February 2022 20:46 IST

As the roads adjoining the busy East Coast Road are getting damaged due to the overloaded lorries carrying granite boulders, the Department of Highways has finally cracked the whip against these trucks by requesting the police to register cases against the violators.

In a requisition made to the police attached to the Pazhavoor Police Station, S. Krishnasamy, Assistant Divisional Engineer, Department of Highways, has said the 8.90 km-long road connecting Irukkanthurai – Koththankulam - Sanganaapuram – Ganapathipuram Junction had been badly damaged by lorries overloaded with granite stones. Since, two-wheelers and buses using this 3.75-meter-wide stretch are often involved in accidents and breakdowns due to the bad road, steps are being taken by the Department of Highways to make it motorable.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides filling the dangerous potholes on the road, all created by the overloaded lorries, the Department of Highways has proscribed the granite stone-laden lorries from using this stretch to take the stones to their destinations especially to Kanniyakumari district and Kerala.

If the police happen to see the lorries violating this instruction, cases under appropriate sections may be registered against the drivers violating it, Mr. Krishnasamy said.

In the past six months, surprise checks had been conducted in the stone quarries following complaints of rampant violation in mining the stones. While the first raid conducted by the then Sub-Collector Sivakrishnamurthy led to the cancellation of license given to a quarry and slapping a fine of ₹20.11 crore for excessive quarrying in violation of the norms, the findings of the second raid is under scrutiny.

To further tighten the enforcement of law against illicit quarrying of stones, the Department of Highways has also been involved to make it more effective.