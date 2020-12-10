Site for dental college inspected

A discussion to identify land for a government dental college in Virudhunagar, announced by the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2015, took place on Thursday.

Principal (full in-charge) of Virudhunagar Government Dental College S. Jayachandran and Collector R. Kannan inspected the site after a discussion.

“We are providing five acres of land for the dental college adjacent to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College site,” Mr. Kannan said.

Stating that an application seeking approval for the dental college has been submitted to Dental Council of India, New Delhi, he said the construction would be started immediately after getting the nod.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has sanctioned ₹ 50 crore for the second government dental college in the State.

Dr. Jayachandran said that the State Government was planning to admit students for the five-year course from 2021 academic year.

A total of 100 students would be admitted in the first year.

An academic block, clinical block, administrative building, separate hostels for boys and girls would be constructed.

The dental college would be the second major higher educational institution run by the government in the district after the government medical college for which construction is going on.