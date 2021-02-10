Dental association opposes ‘mixopathy’ proposal

Virudhunagar

Indian Dental Association, Virudhunagar branch, has opposed to allow ayurveda graduates to perform the complex root canal treatment.

In a memorandum handed over to Collector R. Kannan, its district secretary A. Ravikumar said that many dentists were yet to get good employment and the present notification by the Union Government to allow ‘mixopathy’ would threaten the livelihood of young dentists.

“Since the members of public of were unaware the imminent danger in getting treated with unqualified persons, it is our duty to create awareness among them,” Dr. Ravikumar said.

Stating that only postgraduate dentists were allowed to carry out root canal treatment, he said ayurveda graduates will endanger patients while performing the complex surgery.

Other major demand was to regularise the service of dentists who were employed on a temporary basis in Government Hospitals.

Stating that private dental colleges were collecting exorbitant fees and more dentists were struggling to meet their monthly commitments, the association wanted the Government not to approve new private dental colleges.

Complaining that bio-medical waste from dental clinics was not being regularly collected by the designated companies even after payment of monthly dues, the association sought the intervention of district administration to take action against the defaulting companies.