Dental association opposes ‘mixopathy’ proposal

Virudhunagar
Indian Dental Association, Virudhunagar branch, has opposed to allow ayurveda graduates to perform the complex root canal treatment.
In a memorandum handed over to Collector R. Kannan, its district secretary A. Ravikumar said that many dentists were yet to get good employment and the present notification by the Union Government to allow ‘mixopathy’ would threaten the livelihood of young dentists.
“Since the members of public of were unaware the imminent danger in getting treated with unqualified persons, it is our duty to create awareness among them,” Dr. Ravikumar said.
Stating that only postgraduate dentists were allowed to carry out root canal treatment, he said ayurveda graduates will endanger patients while performing the complex surgery.
Other major demand was to regularise the service of dentists who were employed on a temporary basis in Government Hospitals.
Stating that private dental colleges were collecting exorbitant fees and more dentists were struggling to meet their monthly commitments, the association wanted the Government not to approve new private dental colleges.
Complaining that bio-medical waste from dental clinics was not being regularly collected by the designated companies even after payment of monthly dues, the association sought the intervention of district administration to take action against the defaulting companies.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath