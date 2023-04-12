Denied job by panchayat, woman jumps from bus near Tirumangalam

April 12, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

A mother of five daughters, G. Nagalakshmi (37) of Myittanpatti, ended her life after jumping out of a running bus near Tirumangalam complaining that she was denied job under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, on Wednesday.

Police said that Nagalakhsmi, who had been the field supervisor for the work taken up under the Centrally-sponsored scheme, had boarded a bus along with two of her children around noon. When the bus was proceeding towards Tirumangalam, she jumped from the front entrance near Sivarakottai bus stop and sustained grievous injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was rushed to Tirumangalam Government Hospital where she died.

The police said that she had left behind a note in which she had complained that two members of Myittanpatti panchayat and the clerk were denying her job for some time now. She was also scolded for having complained against them with the Kalligudi police, the police said.

The body was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital. Tirumangalam Taluk police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.