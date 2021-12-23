Corporation serves notice on 16 houses

Special Correspondent

THOOTHUKUDI

Corporation officials have served warning notices on 16 houses in Vetrivelpuram and Aathipuram in Ward 20 of Thoothukudi Corporation here after mosquito larvae breeding was found in these houses during a surprise check conducted by the urban civic body personnel.

As this port town, which is gradually limping back to normalcy after inundation irritated the residents for more than two weeks, has started recording dengue cases, due to mosquito breeding in the rainwater stagnating in vacant plots and other places, surprise checks are conducted at houses to find if the water stagnating in the houses was providing potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.

As the Corporation team, led by Sanitary Officer G. Stalin Backiyanathan, conducted surprise check in the houses in Vetrivelpuram and Aathipuram, they visited 800 houses and 2 schools in this area. When mosquito breeding was found in 16 houses, notices were served on the dwellers asking them to destroy the breeding grounds or face stringent action.

Besides fumigating the entire area, fever camp was conducted in these two places.

“Surprise checks will be conducted in all the places under the Thoothukudi Corporation,” the officials said.