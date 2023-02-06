Dengue prevention workers of Paramakudi Union seek release of four-month salary

February 06, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Claiming that the Block Development Officer and the Chairman of Paramakudi Union have been blocking their salaries for the last four months, a group of about 30 workers engaged to prevent dengue and other types of diseases submitted a petition to Collector Johny Tom Varghese here on Monday.

The workers said the State government posted health workers across the State since COVID-19 pandemic. “Our primary task is to inspect the habitations and ensure that the environment around the dwellings are clean and dry. We also screen patients and refer them to the GH or PHCs immediately...”

The workers were paid ₹418 as wages and, recently, through a G.O., it was enhanced to ₹431. said Muthukumar, a worker.

Except Paramakudi union, all others were getting their wages/salaries without any interruption.

The women workers, who were also signatories to the petition, said the BDO attributed the delay and non-payment of salaries since October 2022 to “oral instructions” received from the Union chairman. Hence, he was not to be blamed. The Collector should intervene in the issue and find out the real cause as the Union chairman was not accessible to them.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Revenue department said the delay was not due to any malpractice as claimed by the workers. There could be some delay in the issuance of the G.O to the offices concerned. As and when the order reached them, the salaries, with arrears, would be released.