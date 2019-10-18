Dengue prevention measures under way in Madurai

With a view to Collector control breeding of mosquitoes that cause dengue, preventive measures measures were being taken in the city. T.G. Vinay and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected the measures here on Thursday.

Mr. Vinay said all government offices, apartments, commercial complexes, schools, and public areas were being monitored to ensure that there was no breeding of ‘dengue mosquitoes.’ Compared to 2017, the number of dengue cases had come down, he said. “This year, 29 cases have been reported and they are not concentrated in a particular locality,” he said.

Government Rajaji Hospital and Primary Health Centres had sufficient number of beds with mosquito nets to ensure round-the-clock service for patients. All anganwadi centres and schools had been distributing ‘nilavembu kashayam,’ a herbal concoction to help develop the immune system of children, he said.

He urged people to prevent water stagnation at home. With the onset of north-east monsoon, the Corporation and other local bodies had been instructed to de-clog stormwater channels and inlet channels to prevent flooding.

Mr. Vinay said 29 low-lying areas had been identified as vulnerable for flooding and steps taken to prevent it.