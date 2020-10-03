Dengue-control measures start ahead of monsoon

Health department officials have started vector-control measures to contain a potential dengue outbreak in the district ahead of the northeast monsoon.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said only three dengue cases had been reported in the district in September. “There is no outbreak of dengue yet. Butwe have started with the dengue-control measures, while simultaneously working to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

A total of 305 domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) have been deployed in the 13 rural blocks of the district. Ten DBCs have been deployed for each of the town panchayats and around 140 DBCs have been deployed in the municipalities in the district.

City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan said that 530 DBCs have been deployed for identifying spots where dengue-spreading Aedes aegypti mosquitoes breed and undertake control measures. “There have not been any major dengue hotspots in the city. But we have prepared a separate schedule to ensure that fogging will take place in all the wards once in every 15 days,” he added.

Mr. Arjun Kumar said mosquito density was unusually high in rural parts like Othakadai, areas near Tirupparankundram, Melur and Tirumangalam.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, people had become more sensitised to ensure that there was no water stagnation that allows breeding of dengue mosquitoes, said M.Kaleeswari, a DBC with the Corporation.