Demonstrations held on Babri Masid demolition anniversary

Demanding the reconstruction of demolished Babri Masjid at the same place in Ayodhya and the conviction of all those who demolished the shrine, various Muslim outfits organised demonstrations here on Friday and courted arrest as the police did not give permission for the protest.

As the Social Democratic Party of India organised the demonstration at Melapalayam with party’s district president S. S. A. Ghani leading the agitation, party’s State executive committee member Rafiq Ahmed, National Women’s Front state president Fatima Alima and others addressed the protestors. They said India’s democracy was razed down 27 years ago when the masjid was demolished by the Sangh Parivar activists.

The Supreme Court that had admitted in the recent judgement about the existence of a masjid at Ayodhya since 1528 and the forcible placing of an idol in the mosque in 1949 had not rendered justice to the Muslims in the final verdict.

“The verdict given by the Supreme Court was based on religious belief and not on material evidences placed before it has pained the Muslims across the country. The observations made by the Judges in the judgement had ultimately contradicted the final verdict. Hence, we demand the review of the verdict and returning of the site back to the Muslims as the masjid stood there till 1992. Moreover, we demand conviction of those who razed down the mosque,” said Mr. Ghani.

As the police did not give permission for the demonstration, 238 protestors, including 157 men, 60 women and 21 children, were arrested.

The Manithaneya Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam organised a demonstration at Melapalayam in the evening, the police arrested 283 persons.

On behalf of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, the party cadre organised demonstration at Pettai and courted arrest.

In view of the Babri masjid demolition anniversary, all shops in Melapalayam remained closed on Friday.

In Muslim-dominant Kadayanallur, the police organised flag march.

In the evening, SDPI cadres organised demonstration at Kadayanallur while TMMK functionaries conducted similar protest at Tenkasi. Police arrested the protestors in both the places.

Police released the detained protestors in the evening.

Security arrangements had been stepped-up in the bus-stands, railway stations and the temples across the district on Friday in view of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.