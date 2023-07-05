Demonstration staged against Manipur riots, for repeal of UAPA

July 05, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

People’s Citizenship Protection Movement organised a demonstration at Vannarpet here on Wednesday in protest against the ongoing violence in Manipur and for repeal of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)under which the late Jesuit priest Rev. Fr. Stan Swamy was detained.

The protestors, led by Most Rev. S. Antonysamy, Bishop of Palayamkottai Roman Catholic Diocese, raised slogans against the two-month-long “State-sponsored ethnic cleansing” in Manipur which has so far claimed over 140 lives and led to the destruction of more than 130 places of worship and 6,000 houses.

Addressing the protestors, K. Kanagaraj, State executive committee member of CPI (M), said that even after thousands of people had been forced to flee their houses like refugees in their homeland and take shelter in the jungles and army camps, no credible step had been taken to crush those who were orchestrating violence in a planned manner.

“The ruling BJP government of Manipur was spreading hatred by speaking against the Scheduled Tribes even though this systematic campaign was brought to light by the media. Obstacles are being created when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur to meet the riot victims and the families which have lost their loved-ones in the violence. Internet service has been shut down purposely in Manipur in a bid to isolate the troubled State from rest of the world. Above all, the Prime Minister, who refuses to speak anything about this State-sponsored attack, is not ready to meet this unfortunate population, which proves the point that it was a well-planned attack unleashed after a lot of pondering,” said Mr. Kanagaraj.

He also came down heavily on the “killing” of Rev. Fr. Stan Swamy who was arrested under the provisions of UAPA for allegedly instigating violence by the Scheduled Tribes against the official machinery.

“Though he was fighting for the causes of Adivasis in a democratic manner, he was targeted under this draconian law and was in incarceration without any legal remedy. Cases were foisted against him but the NIA could not prove any of the charges it had fabricated against him. Even the courts did not show any mercy on him by denying bail repeatedly. The 84-year-old man, suffering from Parkinson disease, was not even provided with a sipper to drink water and was allowed to die on this day two years ago,” said Mr. Kanagaraj who demanded the repeal of UAPA and unconditional release of all rights activists detained under this Act.

Saamythoppu Balaprajapathi Adigalar, president of Tirunelveli district Atul Ulama Sabha B.A.K. Abdul Rahim Bajil Bhakavi, State president of SDPI Nellai Mubarak, State deputy general secretary of CPI N. Periyasamy, former MP Vijila Sathyananth, Tirunelveli city district secretary of MDMK K.M.A. Nizam, Tirunelveli district president of Congress K. Sankarapandian and district secretary of CPI (M) Sriram participated in the demonstration.