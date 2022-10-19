Demonstration seeking free house site patta

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 19, 2022 19:34 IST

Villagers of Sernthaankulam stage a demonstration in front of the Tirunelveli Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Seeking free house site pattas for the land on which they were living for several years, a group of people from Sernthaankulam hamlet in Nanguneri taluk staged a demonstration in front of the collectorate on Wednesday along with the members of All India Kisan Sabha.

 The protestors, led by All India Kisan Sabha state president P. Shanmugam, said landless and homeless poor families were living in Sernthaankulam village under Paruththipaadu village panchayat “over 200 years”. Since these villagers were from below poverty line families, free house site pattas should be given to them for the lands on which they were living for several years, he said.

 Moreover, the fences erected “illegally” in the residential areas, cultivable lands and the paths used by the villagers for decades should be removed, the protestors said.

 AIKS state treasurer K.P. Perumal, CPI (M) office-bearers K. Sriram, K.G. Bhaskaran and others participated in the protest.

However, the officials attached to the Department of Revenue said the land belonging to a few people as per the records available with the government could not be given to those who were occupying it illegally for several years. Based on the records submitted by a few petitioners, the probe is on to ascertain the fact.

