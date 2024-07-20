GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demonstration in support of Maanjolai tea estate workers

Published - July 20, 2024 06:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Maanjolai Area Residents’ Welfare Association, political parties and other organisations staging a demonstration in Palayamkottai on Saturday.

Members of Maanjolai Area Residents' Welfare Association, political parties and other organisations staging a demonstration in Palayamkottai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Urging the Tamil Nadu Government to bring the Maanjolai tea estate in the Western Ghats beyond Manimuthar dam in the district under its Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA), members of Maanjolai Area Residents’ Welfare Association, various political parties and other organisations staged a demonstration in Palayamkottai on Saturday.

Addressing the protesters, the participants said the Tamil Nadu Government should allow the workers to continue their work in the tea plantations by bringing it under the TANTEA after the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation’s lease period ends in February 2028.

Since the workers were not used to other jobs in the plains, including farming, they should be brought under the TANTEA to allow them to work in Maanjolai, Kaakkaachi, Ooththu, Naalumukku and Kuthiraivetti, they said.

While the ruling DMK abstained from the protest, office-bearers of other political parties, including AIADMK, Congress, MDMK, Left parties, BJP and various organisations, participated in the agitation.

