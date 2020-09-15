Demonstration against NEET

TIRUNELVELI

Members of Aathi Thamizhar Peravai staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Tuesday against NEET.

The protesters said the NEET, which had already consumed several lives in Tamil Nadu, recently claimed three more lives in a day even as the people from all walks of lives and the political parties were clamouring against it and urging the Centre to withdraw it or exempt Tamil Nadu from this selection process as the State had already put in place an effective admission system.

Instead of enriching the students and their knowledge, the BJP-led Union Government was pushing a new system against the will of the people to wipe out the rural students from getting admission to medical colleges by pushing the NEET.

In Thoothukudi, members of Students Federation of India staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate.

They also condemned the “police excess” on the SFI cadre when they organised an agitation in Chennai on Sunday last against the national-level exam.