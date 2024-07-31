ADVERTISEMENT

Demonstration against honour killings, murders with caste overtones

Updated - July 31, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 09:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Joint Movement for Communal Harmony organising a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The Joint Movement for Communal Harmony organised a demonstration here on Wednesday urging the Tamil Nadu Government to take stringent measures to crush caste-based murders and the honour killings.

 The protesters said the government, by reforming the police force, should take special efforts to put permanent end to murders with caste overtones. Those who were orchestrating the caste-based murders and their contract killers should be isolated and targeted by the police in sustained fashion to eradicate this heinous crime.

The trials of cases pertaining to caste-based murders and the honour killings should be expedited by deputing special officers for these cases so as to ensure the early conviction of the accused, the protestors said.

Members of Tamil Nadu Untocuhability Eradication Front, CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and a few more organisations participated in the demonstration.

