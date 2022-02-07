Demonstration against Governor

Members of All India Youth Federation stage a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Monday.

THOOTHUKUDI

07 February 2022 19:47 IST

Condemning the returning of anti-NEET Bill to the Tamil Nadu Assembly again by Governor R.N. Ravi, members of All India Youth Federation staged a demonstration here on Monday.

The protesters, raising slogans against Mr. Ravi, said the Legislative Assembly representing the people of Tamil Nadu had unanimously passed resolution against NEET and sent it to the Governor seeking the repeal of NEET.

However, the Governor, after sitting on the Legislative Assembly’s resolution for months together, had taken a hasty decision of sending it back to the Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

While a Bill giving reservation to a particular caste in education and employment could get the Governor’s nod within 24 hours, an Assembly’s resolution for ensuring social justice was being returned for political reasons. “Hence, the Governor should be called back,” they said.

District secretary of AIYF P. Santhanasekar presided over the agitation.