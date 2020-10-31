Madurai

Demonstration against Farm Acts

Congress cadre stage a protest against Frm Acts in Thoothukudi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

As many as 65 Congress cadre were arrested when they tried to observe a hunger strike against the Centre’s recently enacted Farm Acts here on Saturday.

When the cadre announced that they would launch a fast against the Act near VVD Signal on Saturday, the police denied permission for the protest. However, the party functionaries, led by the party’s Thoothukudi city district president, C.S. Muralidharan, gathered near the protest venue.

Though the police reminded them that no permission had been given for the protest, they tried to observe fast and raised slogans against the Central and the State governments. The police arrested them and took them to a marriage hall where the detained Congress cadre observed fast till 4 p.m.

The police also arrested 17 Congress cadre in Eral and 18 workers in Tiruchendur.

