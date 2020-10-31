Demonstration against Farm Acts

As many as 65 Congress cadre were arrested when they tried to observe a hunger strike against the Centre’s recently enacted Farm Acts here on Saturday.
When the cadre announced that they would launch a fast against the Act near VVD Signal on Saturday, the police denied permission for the protest. However, the party functionaries, led by the party’s Thoothukudi city district president, C.S. Muralidharan, gathered near the protest venue.
Though the police reminded them that no permission had been given for the protest, they tried to observe fast and raised slogans against the Central and the State governments. The police arrested them and took them to a marriage hall where the detained Congress cadre observed fast till 4 p.m.
The police also arrested 17 Congress cadre in Eral and 18 workers in Tiruchendur.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath