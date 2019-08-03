Demonstration against burning of Muslim teen

Condemning the burning of a youth in Uttar Pradesh after he refused to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) organised a demonstration here on Saturday.

District secretary of SDPI, Kottur Peer Masthan, said the well-planned attacks on Muslims that started ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, has increased further. While attacks by ‘gau rakshaks’ were being unleashed on Muslims, who were taking cattle after getting all mandatory permissions from the authorities concerned, religious fanatics were beating Muslims to death after forcing them to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

After the killing of a man in Jharkhand, similar attacks were being organised by the Hindu fundamentalists on Muslims in Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

“Mr. Modi’s new ‘Digital India’ is witnessing the merciless killing of Muslims when they refuse to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. The sangh parivar are being given free hand to orchestrate such crimes. Even after the Supreme Court’s intervention in this connection, neither the Modi-led Union Government nor the State Governments concerned act tough against these criminals. In fact, they encourage the killers. The Union Government should pass a legislation paving way for punishing the killers under stringent law,” Mr. Masthan said.

As the SDPI cadre had announced that they would detain trains passing through Tirunelveli Railway Junction in protest against the killing of the Muslim teen, over a hundred policemen had been deployed in and around the railway station to prevent the possible entry of the protestors. However, they dispersed after staging the demonstration.